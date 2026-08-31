Government notifies Rs 1,27,500-crore Semicon 2.0; spells out eligibility norms, sops for chip ecosystem

"Now the time is ripe to move to next stage to develop semiconducor ecosystem through Semicon 2.0. The objective of the scheme is self reliance and fostering a globally competitive industry," IT Secretary S Krishnan said at a briefing.

For design of chips for commercial sector, the eligibility will be startups, and companies owned by Indian citizens or OCI.

For startups, financial support will be in the form of grant and equity co-investment, and for companies it would be in the form of royalty financing or equity co-investment.

When it comes to setting up more fabs, the new scheme will provide 40 per cent fiscal support for silicon fabs and 35 per cent for compound, display (LCD, OLED, micro LED), and other specialised fabs.