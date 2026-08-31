Cauvery water: Released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of Aug 31, Karnataka tells SC

On August 25, the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, told the bench that they had pointed to the Authority about the backlog of water but no direction was passed in this regard.

"We are complying (with the CWMA direction) as of today," senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Karnataka government, said.

Divan said according to the August 25 direction, 9,000 cusecs water was to be released and on the first day, Karnataka released 10,727 cusecs.

"On August 30, 9,888 cusecs (of water) was released and as of 8 am today, 11,547 cusecs was released," he said, adding, "We have released water in excess amount as of today."

The top court was hearing the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the water to it.

During the hearing, Vaidyanathan said earlier, Karnataka was directed to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12, and it has now been reduced to 9,000 cusecs without any reason.

"You want water. They (Karnataka) are releasing. The decision of CWMA has to be challenged," the bench told Vaidyanathan.

Divan said recently, Karnataka has declared severe drought in some of the areas that include the districts which fall within the Cauvery basin.

"There should be some consideration by some authority as to why my backlog should not be cleared," Vaidyanathan argued.

The bench was informed that the CWRC was reviewing the situation every 15 days.