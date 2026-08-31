Death toll reaches 903 in Nepal flash floods; 4,247 still missing

So far, 272 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 207 from Nawalparasi East, 151 from Nawalparasi West and 62 from Gorkha districts, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Similarly, 95 bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot, 55 from Dhading, 37 from Tanahu and 24 from Rasuwa.

The disaster authority said 4,247 people are also missing, including 99 security personnel and 591 foreigners.