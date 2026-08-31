Zomato bans analogue dishes on its platform, to delist non-compliant restaurant partners

Analogue dishes replace traditional ingredients with cheaper or alternative substitutes (like plant oils instead of real milk or cheese) while keeping the same look and feel.

The move comes in the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.

With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing 'analogue dairy' have been delisted from the platform, Zomato said.

Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform, Zomato added.