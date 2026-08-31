CM Vijay announces another Rs 3 hike in Aavin milk procurement price

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday (August 31) announced further increase in Aavin milk procurement price by another Rs 3 per litre, taking it from Rs 41 to Rs 44, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The increase follows requests from milk producers seeking a higher procurement price in view of the rise in the cost of various inputs for dairy cattle.
The Chief Minister said the move will benefit 3.16 lakh milk producers associated with the Milk Producers Cooperative Society.
The milk procurement price was increased by Rs 3 per litre on August 19, from Rs 38 to Rs 41.