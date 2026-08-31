Kancheepuram New Town plan scrapped as TVK-led govt reverses DMK-era proposal

CHENNAI: The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has scrapped the proposed Kancheepuram New Town, withdrawing a 2023 notification that sought to guide urban expansion and protect the heritage character of the historic temple town, in yet another rollback of major projects initiated by the previous DMK regime.
The Housing and Urban Development Department, in its Government Order dated August 10, 2026, rescinded its earlier notification on the proposal for the “Preparation of New Town Development Plan for Kancheepuram New Town and Detailed Development and Heritage Revitalization Plan for Kancheepuram Town 2025-2045” by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
The previous DMK government had, in February 2023, notified its intention to establish Kancheepuram New Town across 62.78 sq km covering 18 revenue villages. The move was aimed at ensuring planned development as the city expanded rapidly towards NH-48. The notification cited unplanned commercial growth, traffic congestion and the adverse impact of development on Kancheepuram’s heritage character as key concerns.
CMDA had subsequently initiated the preparation of the New Town Development Plan and a detailed development and heritage revitalisation plan for 2025-2045, covering the proposed new town and Kancheepuram’s heritage areas.
The latest reversal comes shortly after the government dropped the proposed Parandur greenfield airport and terminated the Rs 205.89 crore work order for the Global Sports City at Semmencheri, citing a redesign of the latter on a larger footprint.
Significantly, the Housing and Urban Development Department’s 2026-27 policy note tabled in the Assembly on Friday does not mention development plans for Thirumazhisai, Minjur, Tiruvallur, Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Maraimalai Nagar and Sriperumbudur, adding to the uncertainty over the government’s wider new-town strategy.