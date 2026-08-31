Kancheepuram New Town plan scrapped as TVK-led govt reverses DMK-era proposal

The Housing and Urban Development Department, in its Government Order dated August 10, 2026, rescinded its earlier notification on the proposal for the “Preparation of New Town Development Plan for Kancheepuram New Town and Detailed Development and Heritage Revitalization Plan for Kancheepuram Town 2025-2045” by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The previous DMK government had, in February 2023, notified its intention to establish Kancheepuram New Town across 62.78 sq km covering 18 revenue villages. The move was aimed at ensuring planned development as the city expanded rapidly towards NH-48. The notification cited unplanned commercial growth, traffic congestion and the adverse impact of development on Kancheepuram’s heritage character as key concerns.

CMDA had subsequently initiated the preparation of the New Town Development Plan and a detailed development and heritage revitalisation plan for 2025-2045, covering the proposed new town and Kancheepuram’s heritage areas.