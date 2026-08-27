DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 27, 2026 ?

1) Death toll rises to 270 in Nepal floods: Police

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal on Thursday rose to 270, as authorities in Nepal race against time to find thousands of missing people, including 288 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

2) People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China

A glacier collapse in Tibet caused catastrophic flash flooding Wednesday in a border area of China and Nepal. Authorities in both countries have reported more than 160 deaths and over 1,300 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.

3) TN unveils major welfare measures for state's minority communities

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare A M Shahjahan on Thursday rolled out major welfare measures, financial aids, and infrastructure projects for the state's minority communities.

4) Nepal flood: 49-member Tamil Nadu pilgrimage group go missing, kin seek urgent intervention

Families of six pilgrims from Kancheepuram are in distress after losing contact with them for more than 24 hours following the deadly flash flood in Nepal.