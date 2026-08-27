DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 27, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 27, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Death toll rises to 270 in Nepal floods: Police
The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal on Thursday rose to 270, as authorities in Nepal race against time to find thousands of missing people, including 288 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.
2) People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China
A glacier collapse in Tibet caused catastrophic flash flooding Wednesday in a border area of China and Nepal. Authorities in both countries have reported more than 160 deaths and over 1,300 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.
3) TN unveils major welfare measures for state's minority communities
Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare A M Shahjahan on Thursday rolled out major welfare measures, financial aids, and infrastructure projects for the state's minority communities.
4) Nepal flood: 49-member Tamil Nadu pilgrimage group go missing, kin seek urgent intervention
Families of six pilgrims from Kancheepuram are in distress after losing contact with them for more than 24 hours following the deadly flash flood in Nepal.
5) Nepal flood: One more Neyveli pilgrim rescued, 21 now safe at Trishuli camp
6) Three major rail routes linking Chennai to be expanded to four tracks
Three major rail routes linking Chennai with Howrah, Mumbai and Delhi are among seven high-density rail corridors being expanded to four tracks to meet growing passenger and freight traffic.
7) Parliament committee doubts AC spark caused fire that killed 14 babies at Pakistan hospital
A parliamentary health committee on Thursday expressed doubts that a spark from an air-conditioner was the cause of a fire at a state-run hospital in Islamabad that killed 14 newborn babies.
8) Russia says it launched 'massive' overnight strike on 9 Ukrainian cities
Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine with missiles and drones in an overnight onslaught that ran into the daylight hours Thursday, when explosions echoed around Kyiv through the morning.
9) USCIRF seeks revocation of RSS chief Bhagwat's visa ahead of New York event
A US Congress-constituted advisory body on religious freedom has urged the Trump administration to revoke the visa issued to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in New York as part of a three-nation trip.
10) Four killed, one injured as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur's Kangpokpi
At least four members of the Naga community were killed and one was injured when armed militants ambushed their vehicle in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said.