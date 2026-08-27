Parliament committee doubts AC spark caused fire that killed 14 babies at Pakistan hospital

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), sparking anger over the failure of authorities to save the newborns.

The National Assembly's health committee, led by its chairman Mahesh Kumar, made an unofficial visit to PIMS to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.

Kumar told reporters that CCTV footage did not establish that the AC was the source of the fire, while possible faults in the oxygen pipeline and electrical wiring were being examined, The Express Tribune reported.

Kumar said committee members were told that a spark from an old AC had triggered the fire, but the unit had not been working for a long time. They were also told that the two other ACs in the nursery were portable.