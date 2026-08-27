Nepal flood: 49-member Tamil Nadu pilgrimage group go missing, kin seek urgent intervention

CHENNAI: Families of six pilgrims from Kancheepuram are in distress after losing contact with them for more than 24 hours following the deadly flash flood in Nepal. They were part of a 49-member group on a spiritual trip and were reportedly at the immigration office when floodwaters swept through the building. Their families have submitted petitions to Kancheepuram Collector Sneha, seeking immediate steps to trace and rescue the pilgrims.

The Tamil Nadu government said that 103 people from Tamil Nadu had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Yatra.