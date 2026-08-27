Death toll rises to 177 in Nepal flash floods

The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Nepal Police on Thursday said that the death toll rose to 177 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi River after 12 more bodies were recovered.

In Rasuwa, two persons were killed, in Nuakot 12, in Dhading 27, in Chitawan 69, in Gorkha 20, in Tanhu nine, in Nawalparasi East 32 and in Nawalparasi West six, taking the total toll to 165.

Chitwan, a tourism hotspot known for its jungle safaris, is one of several municipalities that have been placed on high alert as floodwaters rise.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal’s border with China at Rasuwagadhi.