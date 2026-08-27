TN unveils major welfare measures for state's minority communities

During the debate for demand for grants to his department, he told the House that in a major boost to female literacy, the government announced that it will fully cover undergraduate tuition fees for Muslim female students admitted under the government quota in government, government-aided, and self-financing institutions across arts, science, engineering, medicine, agriculture, and law courses, backed by an initial allocation of Rs 20 crore.

He said additionally, the existing Wakf Board scholarship for Muslim girls in Classes one to eight has been extended to cover Class nine and 10 students with an annual grant of Rs 2,000, benefiting 41,384 schoolgirls at an outlay of Rs 8.28 crore.

"To further promote higher education access in the capital, the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board will establish a new dedicated Minorities Women’s Arts and Science College in Chennai with a starting grant of Rs 2.45 crore", he said adding "the state will set up a Rs 100 crore revolving fund to offer interest-free loans aimed at developing income-generating assets—such as commercial complexes and marriage halls—on Muslim Wakf and Christian religious properties".

Noting that modern skill development training aligned with contemporary market demands will be provided to 10,000 minority youth over four years, through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), he said, "Training modules will cover Information Technology, Automobile, Apparel Designing, Beauty and Wellness, Embroidery, and Agriculture across all districts to promote self-employment and elevate family living standards".