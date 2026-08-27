People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China

The number of missing may vary across agencies due to differences in how they collected data, when it was reported and how it was verified, as well as gaps in coordination between those assembling data and those conducting rescue efforts in the affected area.

Nepal-Police reported at least 165 dead and 826 missing. Local reports cited the National Emergency Operation Centre as saying Thursday the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police as well as 161 residents from the Rasuwa district and one from the Nuwakot district.

The National Tourism Board later Thursday said 517 foreigners were missing.