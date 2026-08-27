Russia bombards 9 Ukrainian cities overnight, calling strikes 'massive'

Zelenskyy expected on official visit to neighbouring Moldova

Zelenskyy was due to visit neighbouring Moldova on Thursday to mark its national day commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. Ukraine announced its independence the same year.

Russia's neighbours in Eastern Europe are concerned its invasion of Ukraine could trigger a wider conflict, and drones flying into its airspace have fueled jitters.

Moldova's Ministry of Defence said Thursday that five drones breached its airspace overnight, but it didn't specify who fired them.

Ukraine's air force said defences shot down or suppressed seven Russian ballistic missiles, though it didn't say how they achieved that.

Four districts of Kyiv were hit during the night, damaging residential buildings, a school and a medical facility, though no casualties were reported, city police said.

Russian forces struck industrial facilities as well as energy infrastructure in Ukraine's central Poltava region, said Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava regional military administration.

The southern Odesa region also came under a major Russian attack lasting more than seven hours, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration.

The barrage damaged a 16-story residential building and two educational facilities as well as a grain elevator, he said. Odesa is a key port for Ukraine's vital exports of grain and other agricultural products.

Some train services were delayed by more than 17 hours following the attack, according to Ukrainian state rail company Ukrzaliznysia.