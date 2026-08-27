Four killed, one injured as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur's Kangpokpi

The militants attacked the vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga, killing the four on the spot, they said.

All five victims belong to the Liangmai Naga community.

The deceased are identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of a private school, M Wijunamai, Anil Wijunamai and Wisobou Charenamai who is the chairman of Chawangkining Village Authority.

The bodies are being brought to Senapati district hospital.

The injured was identified as Gaikamang Ringkangmai.

Following the killing, the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) forced shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters town to down shutters.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

Following continued ethic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the state was placed under President’s Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4.

Initially, the Naga community kept its distance from the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis. However, the situation changed this year and they got embroiled in the violence.