Chennai

Three major rail routes linking Chennai to be expanded to four tracks

The seven corridors, together stretching about 11,000 km, handle around 41% of Indian Railways’ total traffic, despite accounting for only about 16% of its rail network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Representative image of railway track
Representative image of railway trackIANS
Updated on

CHENNAI: Three major rail routes linking Chennai with Howrah, Mumbai and Delhi are among seven high-density rail corridors being expanded to four tracks to meet growing passenger and freight traffic.

The seven corridors, together stretching about 11,000 km, handle around 41% of Indian Railways’ total traffic, despite accounting for only about 16% of its rail network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The three corridors involving Chennai are Howrah–Chennai, Chennai–Mumbai and Delhi–Chennai. The other corridors are Delhi–Howrah, Mumbai–Delhi, Mumbai–Howrah and Delhi–Guwahati.

Indian Railways
train service
Chennai
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
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