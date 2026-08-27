Three major rail routes linking Chennai to be expanded to four tracks

CHENNAI: Three major rail routes linking Chennai with Howrah, Mumbai and Delhi are among seven high-density rail corridors being expanded to four tracks to meet growing passenger and freight traffic.
The seven corridors, together stretching about 11,000 km, handle around 41% of Indian Railways’ total traffic, despite accounting for only about 16% of its rail network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The three corridors involving Chennai are Howrah–Chennai, Chennai–Mumbai and Delhi–Chennai. The other corridors are Delhi–Howrah, Mumbai–Delhi, Mumbai–Howrah and Delhi–Guwahati.