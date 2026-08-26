DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 26, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (August 26, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.‘Super El Nino’ brewing in Pacific, Tamil Nadu could face flood risk: Weather blogger
Tamil Nadu could face severe weather disruptions during the northeast monsoon, with private weather blogger Hemachander warning that a developing Super El Nino may intensify rainfall and increase the risk of flooding in the State.
2. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam seeks return of Parandur airport land to farmers
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to return to farmers the land acquired for the proposed Parandur airport, after the government indicated that the acquired land could be used for alternative industrial projects.
3.Nearly 400 people, including 105 Indians, missing after Nepal floods near Tibet border
At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday.
4.MPSC cancels Drug Inspector recruitment process over paper leak findings
5. Karnataka: Woman, five children found dead in Vijayapura lake
6.Six killed in road accident in Telangana's Suryapet
Six persons including five women died and at least 12 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in hit a truck in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, police said.
7.US halts all visa appointments globally amid Trump's immigration crackdown: Report
The Trump administration has paused all immigrant visa applications across the world as the State Department aims to tighten restrictions and limit access to applicants who may become dependent on US "public benefits" reserved for qualified Americans, according to a report.
8.14 infants killed in fire at Pak hospital: Authorities
Fourteen infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, authorities said.
9.Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of mixed doubles at the US
Serena Williams getting back on the court at the U.S. Open after a four-year absence and Carlos Alcaraz returning to competitive tennis after being out the past four months with injury brought cheers and nostalgia to the Grand Slam tournament.
10. CM Vijay to open Mettur Dam for irrigation on August 28 after nearly 70-day wait
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to open the Mettur Dam on August 28, paving the way for water release to the Cauvery Delta for Kuruvai cultivation after nearly 70 days without irrigation water, according to Daily Thanthi.