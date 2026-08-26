DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 26, 2026 ?

1.‘Super El Nino’ brewing in Pacific, Tamil Nadu could face flood risk: Weather blogger

Tamil Nadu could face severe weather disruptions during the northeast monsoon, with private weather blogger Hemachander warning that a developing Super El Nino may intensify rainfall and increase the risk of flooding in the State.

2. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam seeks return of Parandur airport land to farmers

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to return to farmers the land acquired for the proposed Parandur airport, after the government indicated that the acquired land could be used for alternative industrial projects.

3.Nearly 400 people, including 105 Indians, missing after Nepal floods near Tibet border

At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday.

4.MPSC cancels Drug Inspector recruitment process over paper leak findings