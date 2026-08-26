14 infants killed in fire at Pak hospital: Authorities

The fire occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital.

In a statement, the Islamabad administration said fourteen newborns were killed when the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child ward.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward.

“At least one baby was saved by a doctor,” she said.