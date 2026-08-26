CPM state secretary P Shanmugam seeks return of Parandur airport land to farmers

In a statement, Shanmugam said MLAs had raised questions in the Assembly on Wednesday about the government's plans for the land acquired for the airport. Responding to them, the Industries Minister had said the land would be used for alternative industrial projects.

Shanmugam said under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, land acquired for a specific project should be returned to the original landowners if it was not used within five years or if the project was abandoned.