Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of mixed doubles at the U.S. Open

Now the question is whether she will seek an encore performance in women's doubles alongside older sister Venus. They won the U.S. Open twice among their 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

Serena, who is back playing tennis at age 44, does not plan to play singles.

Williams in her latest mixed doubles cameo — she won the U.S. Open with Max Mirnyi in 1998 — hit some vintage shots that looked straight out of her prime. Early on, she carried Alcaraz, the 23-year-old defending champion who's ranked third in the world in men's singles and was clearly rusty in his first competitive action since April 14.

“I think everybody could see: I double-faulted on the first point,” said Alcaraz, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon because of a right wrist injury and wore a sleeve on that arm. “I was really, really nervous. I was out for four months ... I almost forget how it feels.”

Fans chanted, “Come on, Carlos!” and “Let's go, Serena, let's go!” But the pair was overpowered by Bencic and Cobolli, letting a first-set tiebreaker slip away and getting dominated in the second.