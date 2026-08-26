‘Super El Nino’ brewing in Pacific, Tamil Nadu could face flood risk: Weather blogger

Extreme weather warning

In a social media post, Hemachander said the sea surface temperature anomaly has risen to 29.6°C, around 2.75°C above the average. He claimed that a Super El Nino has developed unusually early this year and warned that its effects could become more pronounced in the coming months.

He also pointed to a series of strong westerly wind bursts over the central Pacific, which could trigger Kelvin waves and push additional heat towards the surface, further strengthening the El Nino conditions.

Hemachander said the phenomenon could intensify further by November and urged people not to ignore the possible impact of El Nino, stressing the need for advance preparedness.