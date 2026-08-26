Six killed in road accident in Telangana's Suryapet

HYDERABAD: Six persons including five women died and at least 12 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in hit a truck in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred near Kodad mandal at around 4.30 am when the private bus, carrying 42 passengers, proceeding to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad rammed the truck from the rear side, they said based on preliminary investigation.
"Six persons including five women died in the accident. At least 12 others, who were injured have been admitted to a hospital," a senior police official told PTI.
The truck is suspected to have already hit a road divider before the bus hit it, police said.
Further investigation is on, police added.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the death of the persons in the accident.
He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to provide advanced medical care to those injured, an official release said.