Six killed in road accident in Telangana's Suryapet

The incident occurred near Kodad mandal at around 4.30 am when the private bus, carrying 42 passengers, proceeding to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad rammed the truck from the rear side, they said based on preliminary investigation.

"Six persons including five women died in the accident. At least 12 others, who were injured have been admitted to a hospital," a senior police official told PTI.

The truck is suspected to have already hit a road divider before the bus hit it, police said.

Further investigation is on, police added.