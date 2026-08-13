Mettur Dam water level crosses 80 feet after three months as Cauvery inflow rises

Mettur inflow touches 7,833 cusecs

The increased flow in the Cauvery has now begun reflecting in the water level of Mettur Dam. After remaining below the 80-foot mark for around three months, the reservoir crossed the level on Thursday. The water level stood at 80.31 feet, while the inflow into the reservoir increased to 7,833 cusecs. At present, around 1,500 cusecs of water is being released from the dam to meet drinking water requirements.

The increase in inflow has raised hopes among farmers who depend on the Mettur Dam and the Cauvery for irrigation. The reservoir is an important source of water for several districts in Tamil Nadu, particularly during the agricultural season.