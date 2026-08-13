Mettur Dam water level crosses 80 feet after three months as Cauvery inflow rises

CHENNAI: The water level at Mettur Dam crossed the 80-foot mark after a gap of three months on Thursday, bringing relief to farmers and residents dependent on the reservoir for water supply. The level stood at 80.31 feet as inflows into the dam continued to increase.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the rise in the Mettur Dam level is attributed to increased water flow into the Cauvery following intensified southwest monsoon activity in Karnataka.
The southwest monsoon has intensified in the Karnataka region of the Cauvery basin over the past few days, resulting in increased inflows into reservoirs in the region. With water levels rising in the dams, additional water has been released downstream into the Cauvery. Water has been released from the Kabini Dam towards Tamil Nadu since August 1. The quantity released from the reservoir has been adjusted periodically based on the inflow. At one stage, the discharge from the Kabini Dam reached 27,000 cusecs. Water has also been released from the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam towards Tamil Nadu. The discharge from the reservoir was maintained at around 1,000 cusecs.
The increased flow in the Cauvery has now begun reflecting in the water level of Mettur Dam. After remaining below the 80-foot mark for around three months, the reservoir crossed the level on Thursday. The water level stood at 80.31 feet, while the inflow into the reservoir increased to 7,833 cusecs. At present, around 1,500 cusecs of water is being released from the dam to meet drinking water requirements.
The increase in inflow has raised hopes among farmers who depend on the Mettur Dam and the Cauvery for irrigation. The reservoir is an important source of water for several districts in Tamil Nadu, particularly during the agricultural season.
The crossing of the 80-foot mark has brought cheer among farmers and the general public who depend on the reservoir. The rise in water level is particularly significant as the southwest monsoon continues to strengthen in the Cauvery basin.
Officials are closely monitoring the inflow and the water levels in the reservoir, with the quantity of water released from Mettur being regulated based on requirements. The continued rise in inflow could further improve the storage position of Mettur Dam if the monsoon remains active in the Cauvery basin. For now, the crossing of the 80-foot mark after three months has provided relief to farmers and residents awaiting improved water availability.