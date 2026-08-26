US halts all visa appointments globally amid Trump's immigration crackdown: report

According to a Financial Times report, the US is training consular officers to evaluate such requests "comprehensively and consistently."

The training of consular officers is focused on screening individuals who may become dependent on subsistence assistance or come under the definition of “public charge”, the newspaper reported, quoting US State Department officials.

A public charge is a label used by US immigration officials for a person who is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for financial support.

Immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates have received emails stating their appointments were rescheduled, and that they would receive future notice of a new date and time, the report said.

The State Department officials claim this will ensure visa applicants will not end up relying on US public benefits.