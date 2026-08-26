CM Vijay to open Mettur Dam for irrigation on August 28 after nearly 70-day wait

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to open the Mettur Dam on August 28, paving the way for water release to the Cauvery Delta for Kuruvai cultivation after nearly 70 days without irrigation water, according to Daily Thanthi.
Usually, water is released from the Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta on June 12 every year. If it is not released then, water is released when the dam’s water level reaches 90 feet.
Through this irrigation, about 16 lakh acres of agricultural land in 13 districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Trichy and Thanjavur, receive irrigation water.
Due to the low water level in the dam, water has not been released from the dam for nearly 70 days.
As of August 25, the water level of the dam was 88.43 feet. The dam is receiving 10,807 cubic feet of water per second, leading to a slow rise in the water level.
The water level is expected to reach 90 feet in the next couple of days.
Opposition members in the Assembly on August 25 raised a question about when the dam would be opened. In response, Water Resources Minister N Anand said, “A good answer would be given soon.”
Salem District Superintendent of Police visited the Mettur Dam yesterday and conducted a surprise inspection. Following this, preparatory work to release water from the Mettur Dam is underway.
It has been reported that Chief Minister Vijay will open the Mettur Dam on August 28. He will arrive at Salem Airport by flight and then travel by car to Mettur.