CM Vijay to open Mettur Dam for irrigation on August 28 after nearly 70-day wait

The significance of the Mettur Dam

Usually, water is released from the Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta on June 12 every year. If it is not released then, water is released when the dam’s water level reaches 90 feet.

Through this irrigation, about 16 lakh acres of agricultural land in 13 districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Trichy and Thanjavur, receive irrigation water.

Due to the low water level in the dam, water has not been released from the dam for nearly 70 days.