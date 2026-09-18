DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 18, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 18, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) BJP removes Muruganandam from party posts over complaint from woman functionary; he claims AI-generated pics used against him
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday removed Karuppu M Muruganandam from all party positions with immediate effect, following a complaint by a woman party functionary alleging harassment, coercion and intimidation.
2) 1.28 lakh one-gram gold rings procured for first installment of Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme
3) Dengue claims 9 lives in Tamil Nadu; Minister urges public cooperation
Tamil Nadu has recorded nine dengue-related deaths this year, Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj said on Friday (September 18), while assuring that the situation remained under control and urging people to cooperate with intensified mosquito-control measures.
4) Dengue cases rise to 16,577 in Tamil Nadu; 244 infections reported in a day
Dengue fever continues to spread across Tamil Nadu, with 244 fresh cases reported in a single day on Thursday (September 17), taking the total number of infections in the state to 16,577.
5) Tiger suspected in two deaths captured after 28-day search in Nilgiris
A tiger suspected of killing two persons in separate incidents in the ‘O’ Valley forest range of Gudalur was trapped in a cage on Friday, bringing to an end a 28-day search operation by the forest department.
6) Mamata backs Cong in Nandigram bypoll after candidate withdraws following meeting with Suvendu
In another dramatic turn in the TMC's internal battle, Mamata Banerjee camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday, hours after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari here.
7) Surendra Koli, acquitted in 2006 Nithari case, found dead in his Haridwar tea shop
Surendra Koli, the man at the centre of the sensational Nithari killings who was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases, was found hanging in his tea stall here on Friday, police said.
8) 17-year-old raped, stabbed to death in Delhi; 3 minors among four held
9) Asian Games: Charani, Shafali shine as India outclass Japan to enter cricket semis
Opener Shafali Verma's all-round brilliance and left-arm spinner Shree Charani's devastating spell powered defending gold-medallists India into the Asian Games women's cricket semifinals with a dominant eight-wicket win over an inexperienced Japan, here on Friday.
10) 16 killed, dozens injured in suicide blast during Friday prayers at mosque in northwest Pakistan
At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in a powerful suicide blast during Friday prayers at a mosque near police lines in Kohat district in northwest Pakistan, officials said.