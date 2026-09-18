DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 18, 2026?

1) BJP removes Muruganandam from party posts over complaint from woman functionary; he claims AI-generated pics used against him

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday removed Karuppu M Muruganandam from all party positions with immediate effect, following a complaint by a woman party functionary alleging harassment, coercion and intimidation.

2) 1.28 lakh one-gram gold rings procured for first installment of Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme

3) Dengue claims 9 lives in Tamil Nadu; Minister urges public cooperation

Tamil Nadu has recorded nine dengue-related deaths this year, Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj said on Friday (September 18), while assuring that the situation remained under control and urging people to cooperate with intensified mosquito-control measures.

4) Dengue cases rise to 16,577 in Tamil Nadu; 244 infections reported in a day

Dengue fever continues to spread across Tamil Nadu, with 244 fresh cases reported in a single day on Thursday (September 17), taking the total number of infections in the state to 16,577.