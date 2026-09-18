BJP removes Muruganandam from party posts over harassment complaint from woman functionary

Divya Sheshadri, BJP OBC Secretary, had lodged the complaint seeking a time-bound inquiry into allegations of physical abuse, harassment, coercion, intimidation and threats against Muruganandam. She had also sought his suspension pending the inquiry and appropriate action if the allegations were established.

In her complaint, Divya alleged that Muruganandam had represented that he would marry her, was named as guardian in her wards' school records and had assured her support for her candidature from Srirangam in the 2026 Assembly election. She said she had shifted from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and had been residing in Tiruchy since 2024.

She further alleged that she became pregnant during their relationship and was coerced into terminating the pregnancy against her wishes. She also alleged physical abuse and threats to kill her and/or her children. Divya said she was prepared to submit electronic evidence and details of witnesses in support of her allegations.

The complaint was submitted to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, state in-charge Arvind Menon, Nagenthran and other senior leaders. It sought examination of relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police protection and disciplinary action, including Muruganandam's removal from the post and expulsion from the party if the allegations were established.