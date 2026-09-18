Dengue claims 9 lives in Tamil Nadu; Minister urges public cooperation

The Minister said dengue cases rose from 61 on September 14 to 133 on September 15 and 283 on September 16, before declining to 244 on September 17. He attributed the fluctuations to seasonal factors and said the Health and Family Welfare department was taking all precautionary measures.

“People need not panic,” Arunraj said, adding that adequate mosquito-control workers had been deployed across all districts. A dedicated dengue treatment protocol has also been prepared and government hospital doctors trained to follow it.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had convened a review meeting on dengue and issued directions to ministers and officials, he said. Mosquito-control workers have been conducting house-to-house visits and removing stagnant water. Industries and construction companies have also been warned against allowing water to accumulate, with fines to be imposed for violations.