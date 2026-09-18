Tiger suspected of killing two persons trapped after 28-day search in Gudalur

The tiger was trapped in the early hours of Friday in a cage installed in the Silver Cloud forest area. The operation had been launched following the deaths of two villagers in separate tiger attacks on August 8 and August 21. In both incidents, the victims’ bodies were found partially consumed, prompting the forest department to mount an extensive search for the suspected animal.

As part of the operation, 14 cages fitted with bait were placed at strategic locations. The department also deployed 305 automatic and GSM-enabled camera traps to monitor the tiger’s movements and identify its movement patterns.