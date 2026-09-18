16 killed, dozens injured in suicide blast during Friday prayers at mosque in northwest Pakistan

The blast occurred at the mosque located near the old Police Lines in Kohat district, around 60 kilometres southwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital Peshawar, they said.

At least 16 people, including five police personnel and 11 civilians, were killed in the suicide blast at the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, provincial Police Chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.