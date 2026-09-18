Nandigram bypoll: TMC's Mamata camp candidate withdraws nomination

The Arup Roy-led rebel faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol.

The poll panel had earlier frozen the use of the All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol by both rival factions for the bypolls amid the dispute over the party's identity.

Pradhan Dey's withdrawal now leaves the Mamata faction without a candidate in Nandigram, dramatically altering the contest in a constituency that has remained one of the most politically watched seats in Bengal.

The reasons for Pradhan Dey's withdrawal were not immediately clear.

The development brought back memories of May this year, when the TMC's Falta candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the May 21 assembly repoll, weeks after the party suffered electoral setbacks in the state. Though Khan's name remained on the EVM as the withdrawal deadline had passed, the episode acquired political significance as the BJP went on to win the seat by a record margin.

Banerjee announced that her faction would support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram, describing the Congress as a "sister party" and saying the move was aimed at strengthening the INDIA bloc.

"Let the message begin from Bengal," Banerjee said at a press conference at her Kalighat residence, adding that her faction had "earlier decided to support Congress in Nandigram", and describing the move as the beginning of a "future alliance".

The rebel faction, however, hit out at the announcement, accusing Banerjee of turning to the Congress after years of political rivalry with the party.