Nithari case: Surendra Koli found dead in his Haridwar tea shop

Koli, who worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, appears to have ended his life, police said.

Sub-Inspector at the Haridwar Kotwali police station Vikram Bisht told PTI that the Saptarishi police outpost received information that a man had been found dead in a tea shop on Sapt Sarovar road. The deceased was identified as Koli, a resident of Mangrukhal in Almora.

Shishupal Singh Negi, circle officer, city, told PTI Videos said Koli was living here for some time and running a tea stall on rent.