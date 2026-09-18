Asian Games: Charani, Shafali shine as India outclass Japan to enter semis

Charani (4/10) and Shafali (2/13) shared six wickets among them as India bowled out Japan for a paltry 57, and then chased down the target in just five overs to set up a clash with Bangladesh on September 20.

Shafali (40 not out, 15 balls) played the lead role in that pygmy-sized chase, along with Richa Ghosh (12, six balls).

However, Japan also had some moments to cheer as they managed to dismiss opener Gunalan Kamalini and one down batter Bharti Fulmali.

The ensuing celebrations proved Japan's spirit despite defending an abysmally low target. But spirit alone could not help them thwart players in the class of Shafali and Ghosh, who took India home without much fuss.