Dengue cases rise to 16,577 in Tamil Nadu; 244 infections reported in a day

Which of the districts in Tamil Nadu reported high cases of Dengue?

Dengue cases are reported to be high in districts including Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem and Krishnagiri.

The department said dengue is prevalent in 10 districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. More than 25,000 people are involved in mosquito-eradication work across the state.

The Health Department has intensified prevention measures across the state amid an increase in the number of Aedes mosquitoes due to changing weather conditions.