Dengue cases rise to 16,577 in Tamil Nadu; 244 infections reported in a day

CHENNAI: Dengue fever continues to spread across Tamil Nadu, with 244 fresh cases reported in a single day on Thursday (September 17), taking the total number of infections in the state to 16,577.
So far, nine people have died of dengue, while Chennai alone recorded 87 new cases in a day, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
Dengue cases are reported to be high in districts including Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem and Krishnagiri.
The department said dengue is prevalent in 10 districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. More than 25,000 people are involved in mosquito-eradication work across the state.
The Health Department has intensified prevention measures across the state amid an increase in the number of Aedes mosquitoes due to changing weather conditions.
The health department has also ordered District Collectors to carry out dengue monitoring and coordination work, and has appointed separate 45 special nodal officers for districts. Officials have been ordered to visit districts and monitor the spread of dengue fever, record the daily incidence of the disease, and conduct inspections and studies to prevent mosquito breeding.
The figures assume significance as the city enters a period of intermittent rainfall, which can create conditions favourable for mosquito breeding. In August, around 4,500 fever cases were reported, including 160 dengue infections.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed about 3,700 mosquito-control workers across its 15 zones. Field teams have been instructed to inspect residential areas and other potential breeding sites, including vacant plots, construction sites and public institutions. Private hospitals have also been asked to share daily information on fever cases to strengthen surveillance.
(With inputs from Bureau)