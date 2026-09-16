DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 16, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 16, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. DMK's Anbil Mahesh booked in corruption case; Chennai police raid linked premises
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police have booked former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on graft charges and on Wednesday launched simultaneous searches at six locations in Chennai and Tiruchy, in connection with a multi-crore fraud involving recognition for private schools.
2. 'MLAs resignations insult to voters': Madras HC declines to stay Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls
Madras High Court refused to stay by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, while observing that resignation of elected MLAs amounts to an insult to voters and asking why ECI should not frame guidelines to prevent a “mockery of democracy.”
3. Chhattisgarh court hands death penalty to all 10 convicts in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case
A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to all 10 convicts in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case in which 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed.
4. Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000.
5. TVK appeals Tamils in London to refrain from trying to see CM Vijay citing safety
The TVK on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Tamil diaspora in London against gathering at hotel premises or along transit routes to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
6. Hague court convicts Kosovo's former President Thaci of war crimes, sentences him to 25 years
A European Union-backed court has convicted former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci of four counts of war crimes committed during his country's war for independence from Serbia.
7. Asian Games medallists Indian boxers to get direct entry to 2027 World Championships
Indian boxers finishing on the podium at the upcoming Asian Games will directly qualify for next year's World Boxing Championships, which is the first Olympic qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the BFI announced on Wednesday.
8. CJP to launch 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Gadchiroli on Sep 17: Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday alleged that tribal schools in India faced government apathy over the last 80 years, and announced the launch of his group's 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Gadchiroli in the state from September 17.
9. Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network declared banned terrorist outfit under UAPA
10. Actor Anant Nag gets Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2024 for 'contribution to Indian cinema'
Legendary actor Anant Nag, known for his impressive work in Hindi and Kannada cinema in movies such as "Minchina Ota", "Hamsageethe", "Ankur" and "Manthan", will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the government said on Wednesday.