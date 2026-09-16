DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 16, 2026?

1. DMK's Anbil Mahesh booked in corruption case; Chennai police raid linked premises

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police have booked former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on graft charges and on Wednesday launched simultaneous searches at six locations in Chennai and Tiruchy, in connection with a multi-crore fraud involving recognition for private schools.

2. 'MLAs resignations insult to voters': Madras HC declines to stay Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Madras High Court refused to stay by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, while observing that resignation of elected MLAs amounts to an insult to voters and asking why ECI should not frame guidelines to prevent a “mockery of democracy.”

3. Chhattisgarh court hands death penalty to all 10 convicts in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to all 10 convicts in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case in which 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed.

4. Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000.

5. TVK appeals Tamils in London to refrain from trying to see CM Vijay citing safety

The TVK on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Tamil diaspora in London against gathering at hotel premises or along transit routes to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.