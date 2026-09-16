Hague court convicts Kosovo's former President Thaci of war crimes, sentences him to 25 years

Thaci, 58, who resigned from office nearly six years ago to face the charges, was convicted by a panel of judges at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention.

Wearing a suit and tie, Thaci stood in silence as Presiding Judge Charles Smith read out the sentence.

Thaci is facing multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, torture and persecution alongside three other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army who fought Serb forces in the 1998-99 war. They are widely regarded as national heroes in their homeland.

Thousands of people rallied in Pristina over the weekend in support of the four men. The protesters filled a central square in the capital, many carrying red and black Albanian flags.