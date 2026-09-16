Actor Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

With a filmography of more than 250 films in five decades, the 78-year-old is also a renowned name in the theatre world. He will be given the award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor and said, "For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity."