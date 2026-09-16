'MLAs resignations insult to voters': Madras HC declines to stay Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

In his petition, Suthan contended that when an elected representative resigns shortly after an election for personal or political reasons, a statutory restriction should be considered to prevent the person from contesting elections to Parliament or a State Legislative Assembly for five years from the date of acceptance of the resignation.

He submitted that public money is spent on conducting elections and bye-elections and that its economical and responsible use is a matter of public interest. He also argued that the electorate’s mandate cannot be treated as a personal political asset that can be abandoned shortly after an election without considering the consequences for voters and the public exchequer.

He further pointed out that the TVK had announced Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama as its candidates for Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively. He contended that they should not be allowed to contest after resigning for political reasons and thereby causing additional public expenditure.

The petitioner has sought a directive restraining the ECI from accepting the nomination papers of the two candidates until the disposal of the writ petition.