Asian Games medallists Indian boxers to get direct entry to 2027 World Championships

According to the World Boxing criteria, the 2027 World Boxing Championships will be the first qualifying event, followed by the Asian Qualifier in China and two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028.

"Asian Games 2026 medallists will be selected as the main entry in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships shall serve as the reserve entry in that weight category," said the circular issued by BFI this week.

According to the policy, for weight categories in which India has not won a medal at the Asian Games as well as for LA 2028 Olympic weight categories that were not part of the Asian Games, the gold medallist of the 10th Elite National Championships shall be selected as the main entry.

Boxers who reach the quota bout round but fail to win a quota place at the World Championships will receive direct entry to the Asian Qualifiers.

The remaining slots will be filled through a ranking selection trial among the national campers, after the boxers have entered the national coaching camp through the dedicated pathways.