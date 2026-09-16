DMK leader Anbil Mahesh booked on corruption charges; Chennai Police raids premises linked to the former school education minister

According to police, the case stems from a complaint filed by Elangovan, Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai City Police Commissioner. He alleged that a network had collected money from private school managements after promising to secure government approvals, including permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP clearance and other clearances.

Based on the complaint, the CCB registered a case and arrested the prime accused, BT Arasakumar (59) of Saligramam, Chennai, on June 27. He was later remanded in judicial custody and detained under the Goondas Act. Two other accused have also been arrested in the case.

Police said that over 250 people have been examined across Tamil Nadu, including several government officials from the School Education Department, and relevant government documents have been seized.