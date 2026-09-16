DMK leader Anbil Mahesh booked on corruption charges; Chennai Police raids premises linked to the former school education minister

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police have booked former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on graft charges and on Wednesday launched simultaneous searches at six locations in Chennai and Tiruchy, in connection with a multi-crore fraud involving recognition for private schools.
According to police, the case stems from a complaint filed by Elangovan, Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai City Police Commissioner. He alleged that a network had collected money from private school managements after promising to secure government approvals, including permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP clearance and other clearances.
Based on the complaint, the CCB registered a case and arrested the prime accused, BT Arasakumar (59) of Saligramam, Chennai, on June 27. He was later remanded in judicial custody and detained under the Goondas Act. Two other accused have also been arrested in the case.
Police said that over 250 people have been examined across Tamil Nadu, including several government officials from the School Education Department, and relevant government documents have been seized.
Preliminary inquiry has revealed that several crores of rupees were allegedly collected from 177 private schools on false assurances. Bank accounts linked to the accused, their family members and associates have been identified and frozen - 20 accounts linked to Arasakumar and his family and 29 accounts linked to another suspect Muthukumar are under financial scrutiny.
As part of the probe, CCB teams have conducted multiple rounds of searches at residences, offices, school campuses and at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) complex.
During these searches, police seized documents related to private schools, petitions submitted to government offices, financial records, mobile phones, computers, hard disks and other digital evidence.
Continuing the investigation, based on witness statements, documentary and electronic evidence, police said they have booked former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged corruption and criminal breach of trust.
Following this, CCB teams began simultaneous searches from Tuesday morning at four locations in Chennai and Tiruchy belonging to the former minister and at two locations belonging to his aide, Valadi Karthik.