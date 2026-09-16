2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case: All 10 convicts get death sentence

The special judge in Jagdalpur had convicted the 10 accused, including two women, on September 5 and reserved the order on the quantum of punishment for September 16, an NIA counsel said.

"The court has awarded the death penalty to all 10 convicts," he said.

Maoists ambushed the Congress' 'Parivartan Rally' ahead of the state assembly elections on the national highway in Jhiram Valley on May 25, 2013.

As many as 29 people, including Congress leaders, civilians and security personnel, were killed and more than 30 others injured.