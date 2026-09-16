CJP to launch 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Gadchiroli on Sep 17: Dipke

Addressing a press conference here, Dipke said the campaign is aimed at drawing the government's attention towards the problems and discrimination faced by tribal students.

A month back, the CJP launched the 'School Thik Karo' (Fix the Schools), a nationwide campaign aimed at improving the condition of rural and urban public schools.

Dipke said, "Schools in tribal regions across India have been neglected by all governments in the last 80 years. Therefore, we are starting the 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Thursday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra."

As part of the exercise, CJP representatives will visit tribal schools and inspect the facilities and infrastructure, he said.

"Almost all governments have ignored tribal students...Political parties build their party headquarters in every district by spending crores of rupees, but they don't have funds to give to tribal residential schools that are mostly operated from rented properties," the CJP convenor said.

Dipke called for focusing on students and schools in tribal belts, saying they have a lot of potential.

"The government will have to prioritise the tribal community as it has a very big population. Just claiming a 7.8 GDP growth rate or talking about becoming a USD 5 trillion economy is not enough," he said.