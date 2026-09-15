DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 15, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 15, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN signs pacts for Rs 15,300 cr investments in UK, over 10,000 jobs expected
The Tamil Nadu government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global firms, securing investment proposals and commitments worth over Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the United Kingdom, officials said on Tuesday.
2. DMK's Mupperum Vizha postponed after Stalin gets viral fever
The DMK has postponed its Mupperum Vizha, scheduled to be held in Chennai today (September 15), after party president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin developed viral fever.
3. Madras High Court dismisses election petition challenging KA Sengottaiyan’s victory
The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed an application filed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan and dismissed the election petition filed by AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu challenging his victory in the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency.
4. Police case against DMK MP A Raja and MLA Sekarbabu over remarks against CM Vijay
Greater Chennai Police have booked DMK Member of Parliament (MP) A Raja and MLA PK Sekarbabu for their alleged derogatory remarks against TVK minister and the Chief Minister during a protest by the DMK on Saturday (September 12).
5. No charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000; govt yet to decide on MDR for higher-value payments
The government has directed banks and payment system providers not to levy charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards.
6. US judge blocks Trump administration move to cap stays on student, scholar visas
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that sought to put a cap on stays of foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors, a day before it was to come into effect.
7. Waste to wealth': Over Rs 5,100 cr generated through scrap disposal, says Centre
8. Bring UCC Bill in Parliament if you have numbers: Omar Abdullah to BJP
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the BJP should introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Parliament if it has the numbers to pass it, instead of pushing it through individual states.
9. NATO jets down drone over Lithuania after alliance warns strikes will drive support for Ukraine
NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace overnight, officials said Tuesday, less than a day after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that strikes close to the alliance's territory would drive the trans-Atlantic organisation to increase its support for Kyiv.
10. Meta to report child safety cases directly to India's cyber crime portal amid govt crackdown
Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters to appropriate law enforcement agencies, government sources said on Tuesday, asserting that online safety of children is a "fundamental principle" for any social media platform operating in India and absolutely "non-negotiable".