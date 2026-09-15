DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 15, 2026?

1. TN signs pacts for Rs 15,300 cr investments in UK, over 10,000 jobs expected

The Tamil Nadu government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global firms, securing investment proposals and commitments worth over Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the United Kingdom, officials said on Tuesday.

2. DMK's Mupperum Vizha postponed after Stalin gets viral fever

The DMK has postponed its Mupperum Vizha, scheduled to be held in Chennai today (September 15), after party president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin developed viral fever.

3. Madras High Court dismisses election petition challenging KA Sengottaiyan’s victory

The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed an application filed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan and dismissed the election petition filed by AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu challenging his victory in the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency.

4. Police case against DMK MP A Raja and MLA Sekarbabu over remarks against CM Vijay

Greater Chennai Police have booked DMK Member of Parliament (MP) A Raja and MLA PK Sekarbabu for their alleged derogatory remarks against TVK minister and the Chief Minister during a protest by the DMK on Saturday (September 12).

5. No charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000; govt yet to decide on MDR for higher-value payments

The government has directed banks and payment system providers not to levy charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards.

6. US judge blocks Trump administration move to cap stays on student, scholar visas

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that sought to put a cap on stays of foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors, a day before it was to come into effect.