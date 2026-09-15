TN signs pacts for Rs 15,300 cr investments in UK, over 10,000 jobs expected

These investments are expected to generate direct and indirect employment for more than 10,000 people in the state.

The agreements were inked on September 14 in London between the state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and the respective companies in the presence of the Chief Minister, said an official press release.

The MoUs cover critical sectors, including auto component manufacturing, research and development, renewable energy, power grid equipment, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Among the major agreements, multinational firm Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd plans to invest approximately Rs 11,000 crore to expand its design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, and logistics facilities across various locations in Tamil Nadu, a move expected to create about 7,000 jobs.