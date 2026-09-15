Police case against DMK MP A Raja and MLA Sekarbabu over remarks aganist CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police have booked DMK Member of Parliament (MP) A Raja and MLA PK Sekarbabu for their alleged derogatory remarks against TVK minister and the Chief Minister during a protest by the DMK on Saturday (September 12).
While condemning Minister R Nirmalkumar for his assembly speech questioning former Chief Minister MK Stalin's detention under the MISA act, the DMK MP made remarks against Nirmalkumar, which he apologized for, following censure from several quarters.
MLA Sekarbabu allegedly made derogatory remarks against CM C Joseph Vijay during a protest following which a complaint was filed.
Earlier, on Sunday, Police had booked over 200 DMK cadres including DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, former minister Ma Subramanian, RS Bharathi, PK Sekarbabu and Mayor R Priya and other senior functionaries, for allegedly protesting at Saidapet without obtaining permission