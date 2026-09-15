No charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000; govt yet to decide on MDR for higher-value payments

However, the government has not specified whether charges would be applicable to transactions above Rs 2,000, to be paid by merchants. So far, there has been no charge on UPI transactions, irrespective of the amount.

As per a gazette notification dated September 14, no bank or system provider would impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge on a person making or receiving a payment through RuPay debit card or UPI transaction of up to Rs 2,000.

The notification follows an amendment to section 10 A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which provides an enabling framework for imposing a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on payments through UPI and other notified electronic payment modes.