US judge blocks Trump administration's new visa rules for foreign students, journalists

A Massachusetts district judge on Monday ruled that the new policy would probably cause “catastrophic” damage to the US economy and higher-education system, rejecting the government’s claims that it was needed to protect the country.

The decision would provide some relief to international students in the US, including many from India.

The Trump administration rule, finalised in July, put a four-year limit on student and exchange visitor visas, and a 240-day limit on journalists’ visas, barring China. Mediapersons from China had a 90-day limit on visas issued to them as per the now-postponed rule.

The rule, which was to come into effect from Tuesday, allowed students and journalists to apply for extensions, but approval was at the discretion of officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with no provision to appeal the denial of extension.