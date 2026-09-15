Madras High Court dismisses election petition challenging KA Sengottaiyan’s victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed an application filed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan and dismissed the election petition filed by AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu challenging his victory in the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency.
KA Sengottaiyan, won the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency by a margin of 16,620 votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
He secured 82,612 votes, defeating N Nallasivam of the DMK, who polled 65,992 votes.
VB Prabhu of the AIADMK secured 56,232 votes, followed by MK Seethalakshmi of the Naam Tamilar Katchi with 8,137 votes.
AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu subsequently filed a petition before the Madras High Court challenging Sengottaiyan’s election.
Sengottaiyan, on his part, also filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to reject the election petition filed against him.
The election petition came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the judge reserved orders on Sengottaiyan’s petition.
Delivering the order on Tuesday, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan allowed the minister’s application and dismissed the election petition filed by Prabhu.