DMK's Mupperum Vizha postponed after Stalin gets viral fever

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that the event, which was scheduled to be held at Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam on Monday evening, has been postponed. Other programmes scheduled for Monday evening have also been deferred, with the fresh date for the Mupperum Vizha to be announced later.
Stalin was also absent from the Anna birth anniversary celebrations held in Chennai earlier in the day, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Mupperum Vizha is held annually to mark three significant occasions: the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai on September 15, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy (Periyar), and the DMK's founding day on September 17.
Annadurai was born on September 15, 1909, in Kancheepuram. A powerful orator, writer and advocate of social justice and state autonomy, he founded the DMK in 1949 after separating from Periyar’s Dravidar Kazhagam. He became Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister in 1967 and was instrumental in renaming the state of Madras as Tamil Nadu. He died in February 1969.
Periyar was born on September 17, 1879, in Erode. He led the Self-Respect Movement and campaigned against caste discrimination, social inequality, superstition and the denial of rights to women. His rationalist and social justice principles provided the ideological foundation for the Dravidian movement and deeply influenced both Annadurai and the DMK.
The DMK itself was established on September 17, 1949.
The party traditionally combines the three occasions into one major function, during which senior cadres, public figures and contributors to the Dravidian movement are honoured.
The event also features the presentation of the party's Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, Pavendhar, Perasiriyar and MK Stalin awards.
Party workers and award recipients who had arrived for the celebration were informed about the postponement. The party leadership is expected to announce a fresh schedule after assessing Stalin’s health and availability.