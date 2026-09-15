DMK's Mupperum Vizha postponed after Stalin gets viral fever

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that the event, which was scheduled to be held at Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam on Monday evening, has been postponed. Other programmes scheduled for Monday evening have also been deferred, with the fresh date for the Mupperum Vizha to be announced later.

Stalin was also absent from the Anna birth anniversary celebrations held in Chennai earlier in the day, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Mupperum Vizha is held annually to mark three significant occasions: the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai on September 15, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy (Periyar), and the DMK's founding day on September 17.