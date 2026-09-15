Bring UCC Bill in Parliament if you have numbers: Omar Abdullah to BJP

“If you have the numbers, bring it to Parliament. Why are you doing it through different states? Anyway, within their own NDA, not everyone agrees with this. According to the news, Janata Dal (United) raised their hands and said this won’t be implemented in Bihar,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Abdullah said the BJP should not bring the UCC “through the backdoor”.

“The way their own allies are not in favour of it, I don’t think they will be able to get it passed in Parliament. That is perhaps why they are taking this route,” he added.

Abdullah said the UCC would not be “universal” if implemented only in states ruled by the BJP, as the party does not govern all the states in the country.

“The whole country is not a BJP-ruled state. There are a number of states and territories that the BJP does not rule. Therefore, if you apply it only to BJP states, it is not a universal [law]. And something that is of this nature should not be decided by individual states; it has to be decided by the country as a whole. The country as a whole is represented not in the states, but in Parliament,” he said.