NATO jets down drone in Lithuanian airspace after bloc warns strikes will drive support for Ukraine

The drone was downed near the village of Pratkunai in the Kaišiadorys district, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) west of the country's capital, Vilnius, and near the Kaunas Reservoir, Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre said Tuesday.

Lithuania's military said that the incident marked the first time that a drone had been shot down in the country's airspace. Authorities didn't comment on the drone's origin or purpose, saying the incident needed further investigation.

The incursion follows a speech by Rutte on Monday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he said that strikes “close to NATO territory” showed Russian President Vladimir Putin's “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror.”

“Russia is growing increasingly reckless as it continues its terrible war against Ukraine,” Rutte said. He also pledged to bolster the 32-nation alliance's own defences along its long eastern border with Russia.